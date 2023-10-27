Commentary: Time to re-examine the concept of fair chase

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Most of us are familiar with “fair chase,” the honor code North American hunters have followed for roughly a century. Coined by the Boone and Crockett Club (BCC) in 1888, the concept describes an ethical code originally applied to big game hunting. It requires that the targeted animal be both wild and free ranging, with a fair chance of escape. As an aside, the BCC was especially concerned with the water-killing of deer (driving deer into lakes where hunters in boats would shoot, club, or spear them). Article 10 of the BCC constitution states that the killing of swimming (big) game was grounds for membership suspension or cancellation.