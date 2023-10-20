Ongoing conflicts might make for U.S. shortage in ammunition

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The conflagration of the ongoing Ukraine-Russian War and now the volatile Israeli-Hamas/Palestinian War is expected to fire a broadside shot at American hunters and firearms enthusiasts. Firearms-associated chat-rooms – and even firearms industry experts – are expecting a shortage of not just fully assembled metallic ammunition but their respective components. It’s a perfect storm of competing interests vying for surprisingly limited-access components. After all, there are only six manufacturers in the entire United States that make primers. And the number of gunpowder makers is even smaller while the number of large-scale bullet-building companies is not much larger.