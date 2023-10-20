Journalist Ben Moyer weighs in on the impact of modern technology on hunting ethics and practices. Omnia Fishing offers advice on lure selection and tactics for current conditions on your favorite lake. Wisconsin Youth Deer Hunt was a great success. Now, bowhunters focus on the rut. Jeff reports on his bowhunting activity. Dan reports his new hearing aids should help him locate more deer and turkeys.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1842
