Elephant dies at St. Louis Zoo shortly after her herd became agitated from a dog running loose

A female Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo died shortly after her herd became agitated from a small dog running loose, zoo officials said. Rani (pronounced Rahn-ee) died Friday at age 27. The zoo announced her death on Tuesday. "We are absolutely devastated. We ask for the community's thoughts and support during this difficult time," zoo Director Michael Macek said in a news release. "Our team of professional animal care experts did everything possible, but we couldn't save Rani."