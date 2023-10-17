Wisconsin State Roundup: What’s going to happen to Natural Resources Board appointees?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I'd imagine anyone who tracks the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) is waiting to see what’s going to happen to four of five non-confirmed NRB members during the full Senate floor session scheduled to end Thursday, Oct. 19. As most of you likely know, on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 28, the Senate Committee on Sporting Heritage voted 3 to 2 to reject four of Gov. Tony Evers’ five NRB appointees. That recommendation now goes to the full Senate for possible action, should Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu see fit to act on such.