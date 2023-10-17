Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Tostrud, Wilkins, Rickaby state stamp contest winners

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Jim Tostrud, Robert Wilkens, and Ryan Rickaby won Wisconsin's 2024 state turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl stamp contests, respectively. Artists submitted more than 30 pieces for judging that took place Aug. 26 at the Wisconsin Waterfowl Expo in Oshkosh.