Wisconsin Interscholastic Fishing Association now part of ice fishing expo

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo organizers couldn’t be happier than to have developed a partner/sponsorship with WIFA, a group of 144 Wisconsin high schools committed to the education, conservation, and management of natural resources, as they build an understanding of Wisconsin’s aquatic ecosystems and sciences.