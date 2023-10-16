Technological advances sweeping through the fishing industry aren’t for everyone

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s been very interesting reading articles in Michigan Outdoor News and other publications regarding forward-facing or live sonar, a technology that detects fish that are in front of and around, not just under, your boat. Those who follow tournament fishing, including the tournament anglers themselves, are wondering if expanded use of this new technology will put too much pressure on the resource. I’ve been wondering the same thing myself, and it’s good to see the concern.