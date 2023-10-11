Minnesota’s Pro Tip of the Week: Fall fishing offers fantastic bite

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Fall is a fantastic time to troll on any of the rivers. The St. Croix and the Mississippi have hot bites going on No. 7 Shad Raps trolled near the bottom. Plus, the multi-species list of fish biting now includes sauger, white bass, channel cats, and flathead catfish.