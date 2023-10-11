Michigan Mixed Bag: R.J. Studer Memorial Youth Pheasant Hunt on tap

Corunna, Mich. — Youths age 12 to 17 can learn all about pheasant hunting during the R.J. Studer Memorial Youth Pheasant Hunt, Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Muzzy Pheasant Farm in Corunna.

There will be two sessions. The first session runs 8 a.m. to noon and the second session runs 1-5 p.m.

Each session will include a hunter safety talk, a clay pigeon shoot, a walk-up pheasant hunt, a demonstration of how to clean pheasants, and lunch.

Cost is $30 per participant, which includes eye and ear protection, shells, hat, gun case, and lunch. Participants must be accompanied by an adult.

To sign up and for any questions, contact Joe Rzepecki at (810) 577-1779 or muzzyfarms@gmail.com.

Registration Open for Women’s Duck Hunt Set for Oct. 28

Flint, Mich. — The Safari Club International Flint Chapter will present a woman’s duck hunt 6-11 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 28 near Flint. This event is for women only.

The hunt will be within approximately a one-hour drive of Flint, with the location announced the week of the event. A phone number for communication is required for registration.

Cost is $200. Hunters need to bring their own guns and shells and have proper hunting licenses and gear prior to arriving at the event.

For more info contact Karly B. at (810) 869-9412 or safariclub.flint@gmail.com.

Menominee County Pheasant Club Receives DNR Grant

Menominee, Mich. — The Menominee County Pheasant Club (MCPC) was recently named a recipient of a DNR-sponsored wildlife habitat grant.

MCPC was awarded approximately $27,000 in grant funding and will support the financing with $3,000 in match funding and donations to create and enhance approximately 10 acres of a 76-acre parcel of property they manage east of Stephenson, MI (Upper Peninsula).

The property enhancements include establishment and widening of access trails as well as creating several food and cover plots supporting a variety of wildlife.

The enhancement project broke ground in August 2023 and will continue into early summer of 2024. This parcel is open to the public free of charge with no membership requirements. All state of Michigan recreation and hunting regulations apply.

MCPC’s 2023 pheasant stocking plan is also underway and will include the release of 1,100 Chinese ring-necked pheasants in Menominee, Delta, and Dickinson counties, 250 of which are planted directly on public hunting grounds.

MCPC would like to thank the Michigan DNR, annual banquet attendees, private donors, club members and volunteers for their efforts to support MCPC’s mission and values.

To learn more about MCPC’s programs or opportunities to volunteer or donate, contact club p[resident Bill Marklein (wkmarklein@gmail.com) or follow them on Facebook (@Menominee County Pheasant Club).

Fall Turkey Hunting Licenses Are Still Available

Lansing — Fall turkey hunting licenses are still available.

Check out which hunt units have leftover licenses for the fall season at Michigan.gov/Turkey. Buy your turkey license over the counter at a DNR license retailer, online at Michigan.gov/Turkey or in the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app.

Hunters may purchase one fall turkey license a day until quotas are met.

Find season regulations and bag limits at Michigan.gov/Turkey.

Share Your Thoughts with the DNR at Upcoming Meetings

Lansing — The DNR is committed to providing Michigan residents the opportunity to share input and ideas on policy decisions, programs and other aspects of natural resource management and outdoor recreation opportunities.

One important avenue for this input is at meetings of the public bodies that advise the DNR and, in some cases, also set policies for natural and cultural resource management.

Upcoming October meetings include:

• Lake Erie/Lake St. Clair Citizens Fishery Advisory Committee – Monday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. (Contact: Jim Francis, 517-242-3593).

• Lake Michigan Citizens Fishery Advisory Committee – Tuesday, Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m. (Contact: Jay Wesley, 269-204-7057).

• Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board – Wednesday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. (Contact: Jon Mayes, 517-284-5954).

• Board of Foresters – Thursday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. (Contact: Brenda Haskill, 989-370-9557);

• Pigeon River Country Advisory Council – Thursday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m. (Contact: Mark Monroe, 989-983-4101).

• Timber and Forest Products Advisory Council – Friday, Oct. 20, 8:30 a.m. (Contact: Kimberley Korbecki, 517-582-3220 or 517-284-5876).

• Michigan Wildlife Council – Friday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. (Contact: Pam Vance, 517-284-6056).