Shotgunning New York whitetails a memorable experience

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

One early fall day many years ago, a friend asked me if I wanted to spend a weekend with him and his cousin and his cousin’s buddies hunting deer out of their Southern Tier camp in New York. At the time, I preferred hunting solo, using the still-hunting and stalking method for getting my venison. However, curiosity got the best of me. Back then, Sunday hunting in New York’s Southern Zone, was prohibited, and shotguns were the only legal hunting implement allowed during the regular gun season. I decided to take him up on his offer.