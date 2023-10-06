Vandals release hundreds of minks from Northampton County farm in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Hundreds of minks escaped from a Northampton County farm in mid-September in an apparent act of agricultural criminal mischief. Someone is believed to have crept to Richard H. Stahl Sons fur farm in Rockefeller Township in the wee hours of Sept. 17 and cut holes in fencing, which allowed the animals to escape. Minks were appearing in residential yards and in cornfields, and many wound up as roadkill, according to Pennsylvania Game Commission education and information officer, Lt. Aaron Morrow. “When I say they were everywhere, they were everywhere,” he said. “Because they had been captive minks, they didn’t know what to do.”