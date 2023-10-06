New Maryland sheepshead record set in Chesapeake Bay

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Somerset County, Maryland, resident has officially been recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for a new state fishing record in the Chesapeake Bay Division for sheepshead. Brian Summerlin, of Princess Anne, caught the 16.6-pound fish Sept. 17 in Tangier Sound off Crisfield in about 15 feet of water. Summerlin was targeting sheepshead using a soft crab rigged on a sliding sinker “fish-finder rig” with an 8/0 circle hook, and a spinning rod with 60-pound braid and a 60-pound fluorocarbon leader.