Bass, bluegill, perch to be had at Iowa’s Silver Lake in Worth County this fall

Anglers who are not ready to get off the water quite yet this fall have a good opportunity to target largemouths, perch and bluegills on Silver Lake in Iowa's Worth County. This 316-acre body of water, which has a max depth of just over 7 feet, sits a little more than 10 miles northwest of the city of Northwood.