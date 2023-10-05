Public meeting to discuss proposed bass regulation changes at Iowa’s Swan Lake in Carroll County

Carroll, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a public meeting at 5 p.m., Oct. 5, in the lower level of the Swan Lake Conservation Education Center, 22676 Swan Lake Trail Drive, to discuss proposed largemouth bass regulation changes at Swan Lake.

The Iowa DNR is proposing to remove the 16-inch minimum length limit for largemouth bass and replace it with the statewide minimum length limit of 15 inches. No changes to the bag limit are proposed.

Any person with special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments who wishes to participate in the public meeting should promptly contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov to advise of specific needs.