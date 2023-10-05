Iowa’s always-anticipated deer season opens: Here’s what to expect

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An estimated 60,000 hunters will be heading to the timber in the next few months with Iowa’s archery deer season opening on Oct. 1. With some careful planning and scouting, hunters can capitalize on the predictable behavior of deer in the early fall. “Early season deer strategy is usually pretty straightforward — find the feeding areas and you’ll find the deer,” said Jace Elliott, state deer biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “Acorns, which are high in both carbohydrates and fats, are becoming a major food source that hunters would be wise to target in the early archery season.”