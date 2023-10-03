Wisconsin’s Lake Tomahawk hosts 47th World Musky Hunt

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The biggest fish caught during the 47th annual World Musky Hunt (WMH) went 47 1⁄2 inches for Kurt Brasser, but that didn’t mean Brasser made the winning team. Nope, this year’s winning team was The Three Musky-Teers, made up of Ron Hartjes, William Wallace, and Amy Monday, with a total of 120 inches of muskellunge. Winning team members each received a trophy and a muskie rod and reel.