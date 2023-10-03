Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Betsy Parker named Aldo Leopold Nature Center Executive Director

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A former Aldo Leopold Nature Center environmental educator has been named the center’s new executive director. Betsy Parker’s years of work at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center began in 2000, when she learned from her mentors that teaching children to connect with nature was best done by encouraging them to use their senses when observing their world.