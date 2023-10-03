Wisconsin DNR continues to investigate swan, heron shootings

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An investigation continues into the illegal shooting of three swans and a great blue heron at a state wildlife area in Shawano County. Clark Delzer, a DNR conservation warden based in Shawano, is leading the investigation of the shootings, which were reported in late August at the Navarino Wildlife Area. “We’re still working leads, still working on the investigation,” he told Wisconsin Outdoor News Sept. 15. “There’s not a lot that we can really disclose, as it is a pending investigation.”