New York Mixed Bag: State’s high school clay target league sees record fall participation

The fall league for the New York State High School Clay Target League is underway, and is its biggest yet. The league reports that 1,054 student athletes from 74 schools are participating in the New York State High School Target League this fall. Participation is up across the entire nation.