Endangered red wolf can make it in the wild, but not without ‘significant’ help, study says

The endangered red wolf can survive in the wild, but only with "significant additional management intervention," according to a long- awaited population viability analysis released on Sept. 29. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also released an updated recovery plan Friday for "Canis rufus" — the only wolf species unique to the United States. It calls for spending nearly $328 million over the next 50 years to get the red wolf off the endangered species list.