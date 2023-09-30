New York Department of Environmental Conservation, Cornell studying Oneida Lake walleyes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Oneida Lake and its famed walleye fishery are among the most-studied and best-understood in the world. Now, the knowledge gleaned over the last six decades by Cornell University’s Biological Field Station, at Shackleton Point on the lake’s south shore, is about to be augmented in a big way. Cornell and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are launching a new, three-year walleye telemetry study on the lake. The aim? “This information will be used to improve DEC’s understanding and management of walleye in the state’s third-most fished lake,” Steve Hurst, chief of the DEC’s Bureau of Fisheries, said.