Lovely time to be on a stream: Autumn fly fishing for trout is tough to beat

By autumn, most sportsmen from Pennsylvania and other states across the country are focused on the hunting seasons. This is especially true of deer hunters who hunt with bows and crossbows. Only a few sportsmen are interested in fly-fishing for trout; but the ones who are have the chance to make fine catches while fishing uncrowded streams. The best autumn fly-fishing begins close to the first day of autumn. By that time trout streams that may have been too warm for trout have cooled off to temperatures that trout find tolerable.