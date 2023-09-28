Thursday, September 28th, 2023
Lt. Bryan Lockman awarded Wisconsin’s Warden of the Year honor for 2022

The Haskell Noyes Efficiency Award, often referred to as the Warden of the Year, is the highest honor bestowed to a state conservation warden. (Wisconsin DNR)

Madison, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently announced DNR Conservation Warden Lt. Bryan Lockman was awarded the Warden of the Year for 2022.

Warden of the Year, formally known as the Haskell Noyes Efficiency Award, is the highest honor bestowed to a state conservation warden. Recipients demonstrate an ability to lead a quality law enforcement conservation program that excels in balancing enforcement, education and community involvement. The award is named after the late Milwaukee businessman who, 93 years ago, created the award as a way to honor those who protect our state’s natural resources.

Lockman, a 22-year veteran of the agency, is often described by colleagues as humble, dedicated, empathetic and rock-solid steadyHe started his career with the DNR in 2001 as a conservation warden and has served the state as a field warden in Sturgeon Bay, New London, Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point, and now leads a team of wardens based out of Wisconsin Rapids.

Capt. Ben Treml, Lockman’s supervisor, says community policing is Lockman’s foundation. “Bryan is thorough on investigations related to environmental complaints and violations, and his humble and caring demeanor helps him connect with hunters, anglers, trappers and landowners,” said Treml. “That combination allows him to enforce the law while building trust with the public.”

Lockman is also held in high regard by his colleagues. “Bryan’s integrity cannot be compromised. He is a genuine, great person who is not just an incredible teammate and work partner, but an amazing asset and resource,” said Lt. Warden Jon Scharbarth. “His empathetic communication style and commonsense approach puts people at ease. There is no one I would rather have by my side in a tough situation.”

Additionally, Lockman is known for his local involvement and dedication to providing natural resources and safety education at numerous school and community events.

