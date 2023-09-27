Wednesday, September 27th, 2023
Minnesota’s youth deer season set for Oct. 19-22

Minnesota will hold its youth deer-hunting season from Oct. 19-22 this year. (Stock photo from Bob "Greenie" Grewell)

St. Paul — Minnesota’s youth deer season will take place statewide Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22. The season coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students don’t have school during the youth season.

To participate, youth must be 10 to 17 years old and have a deer-hunting license. Participant numbers are not limited, and there is no special permit, so parents should purchase or obtain a regular deer-hunting license for each youth who will be hunting. Youth may not tag antlerless deer or legal bucks taken by another individual. Crossbows are allowed for licensed youth hunters. An adult parent, guardian, or mentor must accompany youth ages 10 to 13.

All hunters and mentors, regardless of whether they are participating in youth deer season, must follow blaze orange/pink clothing requirements. Fabric or synthetic ground blinds on public land must have a blaze orange safety covering on top of the blind that is visible from all directions, or a patch made of blaze orange that is at least 144 square inches (12-by-12 inches) on each side of the blind.

Adults may not hunt, unless they are in an area open during the early antlerless season and have the corresponding license. Complete youth season details are available on the Minnesota DNR youth deer season page.

