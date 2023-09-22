Friday, September 22nd, 2023
Wild flamingos visit Pennsylvania for the first time as birders flock to Franklin County

These two flamingos showed up at a pond, north of St. Thomas, in Franklin County, early September. Birders from various states headed to see these first-ever-reported wild flamingos in Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Nale)
Birders from all over the eastern United States have been flocking to see the first-ever-reported wild flamingos in Pennsylvania. Avid birder John Carter, of Chambersburg, was the first person to spot them Sept. 7. “I am beyond words right now, on my lunch break I decided to check some local ponds for shorebirds, and wouldn’t you know I would find the first reported American Flamingos in the state of Pennsylvania,” he wrote on his Facebook page. Carter also reported his find on Cornell University’s eBird. The popular birding website collects and keeps track of bird sightings from all over the world. A representative from Cornell Lab of Ornithology checked out the flamingos a few days later.
This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

