New Michigan DNR director enjoys hunting, fishing

New Michigan DNR Director Scott Bowen said he grew up fishing for walleyes and still enjoys hunting and fishing, especially chasing steelhead on the Muskegon and Manistee rivers. Bowen was appointed to head the DNR earlier this month by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I grew up fishing for walleye on Lake Gogebic with my maternal grandfather, who was from Mass City,” Bowen said in an email to MON. “I am an enthusiastic angler – I love fishing for steelhead in particular – and I have purchased a hunting or fishing license or both most years of my adult life.“