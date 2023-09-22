Hunting and fishing licenses: The backbone of New York’s fish and wildlife management

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When I hung up the phone after making my annual license purchases, I felt very pleased. First of all, I was legal for the coming year, a status I have enjoyed since I was 16. Second, I had drawn both Deer Management Permits for which I had I requested, including one for New York's 3-H Wildlife Management Unit. A DMP for that unit had been a seemingly nearly impossible draw in recent years. I had another reason to feel good. In the process of purchasing my license, I had also purchased a Habitat Access and Improvement Stamp and made a contribution to the Venison Coalition. I was paying my dues.