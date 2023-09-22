Eurasian watermilfoil treated in Iowa’s West Okoboji canals

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The battle continues in the fight against Eurasian watermilfoil on the canals of West Lake Okoboji in Iowa. According to Mike Hawkins, fisheries biologist, treatment of the infected areas took place on Sept. 20 using the fast-acting herbicide called ProcellaCOR. This was the result of the decision made by the Iowa DNR and a local task force of community stakeholders on Aug. 8 to treat the impacted area of 19 acres. Jason Euchner, DNR Aquatic Vegetation Biologist, handled the treatment.