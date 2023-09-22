Thermal imaging optics can enhance your hunting and wildlife watching. Lake Michigan salmon are spawning in rivers now. Hunters experience success on the opening day of archery deer season. Dan reports on his trip to Lake of the Woods and the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers conference in Bemidji, Minn. Jeff reports on the MWC tournament at Cass Lake, Minn.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1838
