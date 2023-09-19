Furry thieves maraud Christine Thomas’ walnut crop

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

“They are all gone,” I said in agitation, as my husband, Stan, looked up in confusion. “Every one of my 15 walnuts has disappeared. They were not even ripe. There is the largest crop of acorns I have ever seen. The crab apple trees are loaded. The cherry trees are virtually dripping with fruit. There are 26 acres of dry-land corn at the dent stage. The wild grape crop is perfectly ripe. The cabin yard, full of bird feeders, is only 100 yards away. Why? Why did they need to take 15 unripe walnuts?”