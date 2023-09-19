20-year-old Wisconsin taxidermist racks up top honors at national convention

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Hannah Stolz, 20, of the town of Wayne, Wis., in Washington County was judged to have the best mount at the National Taxidermists Association Convention held July 20-23 in Sioux falls, S.D. The convention had 103 competitors from 25 states who entered a total of 245 mounts in the competition. Those numbers were better than the 2022 convention that had 85 competitors and 189 mounts. Stolz’s mount of a grey crowned crane, a species native to Africa, received awards for Breakthrough Best of Show, Best Bird in the Masters and North American Champion. Stolz has practiced taxidermy for seven years. She is basically self-taught.