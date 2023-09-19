Tuesday, September 19th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Tuesday, September 19th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

20-year-old Wisconsin taxidermist racks up top honors at national convention

Hannah Stolz, from Washington County, Wis., won three awards at the National Taxidermists Association Convention contest with this mount of an African grey crowned crane. (Contributed photo)
Hannah Stolz, 20, of the town of Wayne, Wis., in Washington County was judged to have the best mount at the National Taxidermists Association Convention held July 20-23 in Sioux falls, S.D. The convention had 103 competitors from 25 states who entered a total of 245 mounts in the competition. Those numbers were better than the 2022 convention that had 85 competitors and 189 mounts. Stolz’s mount of a grey crowned crane, a species native to Africa, received awards for Breakthrough Best of Show, Best Bird in the Masters and North American Champion. Stolz has practiced taxidermy for seven years. She is basically self-taught.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?