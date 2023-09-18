Iowa Natural Resources Commission approves four construction projects, three at state parks

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A total of four construction projects, including three at state parks, were unanimously approved last week during the monthly meeting of the Iowa Natural Resources Commission in Des Moines. Total expenditures for the projects will be $478,437. The largest expenditure was for a new design-guide shelter at Red Haw State Park, located near Chariton in Lucas County, at a cost of $201,760. The open-air shelter will replace a concrete concession building at the beach. Concessions have not been sold in the shelter for a number of years, the commission was told.