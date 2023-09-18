Belly up to the famed Niagara Bar in New York for big brown trout

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Arthur O’Mara of Moravia, N.Y., was fishing the Niagara Bar for king salmon the first weekend of the Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby in August with his buddy, Jeff Smith, of Pennsylvania. As they worked their Spin Doctor and fly in 65 feet of water, the rod went off. They expected it to be a small king. Ten minutes later, they found it was a 12-pound, 11-ounce brown trout. Who would have thought? It was the new leader in the LOC Derby and as luck would have it, it became the eventual winner of the fall classic.