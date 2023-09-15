Wisconsin’s 2023 deer season: What can hunters expect when archery starts Sept. 16?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Despite the fact that northern Wisconsin saw snow upon snow upon even more snow this past winter, DNR wildlife biologists believe the state’s wildlife, including deer, saw enough of a reprieve at just the right times to avoid a severe winter ratings in all but a handful of spots. When it comes to warming up their crystal ball as they look ahead at the 2023 archery, gun and muzzleloader seasons, the only real unknown is how northern Wisconsin’s deer respond to this past winter. All other areas of Wisconsin’s deer range are in good shape, according to Jeff Pritzl, the DNR’s statewide deer ecologist in the Green Bay office. Pritzl said deer numbers look good in most areas as hunters hit the woods Sept. 16 for the 2023 archery deer season opener.