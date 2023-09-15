Notes off a soiled cuff: Pennsylvania Senate adds last-minute amendment to transfer $150 million from Game Fund

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Shortly before this issue’s deadline, the day before the Labor Day weekend, the state Senate appears to have blatantly and shamefully blindsided hunters when it added a last-minute amendment to House Bill 1300, meant to solve the state’s budget crisis. If enacted, the move would transfer $150 million from the Game Fund maintained by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. This proposal was made with little advanced notice, was attached to a broad appropriations bill and passed through the Senate in one day.