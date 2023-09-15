Many options await anglers on Iowa’s Black Hawk Lake in Sac County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Iowa's Black Hawk Lake in Sac County has some good options to choose from when it comes to species to target on this 922-acre body of water. The lake, which has a maximum depth of just over 13 feet, is currently hosting a fair bite for black crappies, bluegills, channel catfish, largemouth bass and walleyes, according to the Iowa DNR's Sept. 14 fishing report.