Illinois waterfowlers bucking some nationwide trends

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Mallard harvest in Illinois increased by nearly 38% during the 2021-22 season, a somewhat surprising bump considering reports of declining duck numbers. The overall statewide take of 360,698 ducks that season was up 42% from the previous harvest of 254,680. Not surprisingly, mallards made up roughly half (49%) of the total Illinois duck harvest. The number of wood ducks taken rose 21% – and the wood duck harvest represented 12% of the overall bag in Illinois.