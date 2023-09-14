Iowans can lend a hand in a state park at Statewide Volunteer Day on Sept. 23

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Iowans are invited to lend a hand at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources' annual statewide Volunteer Day on Saturday, Sept. 23. Several parks and forests across the state will host volunteer events to help spruce up trails, buildings and other park amenities.