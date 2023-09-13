Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Council looks ahead to 2025 fiscal year proposals

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council met earlier this summer to discuss a couple of topics including the proposals for the 2025 fiscal year. The council received 53 requests totaling over $300 million, and presentations of proposals were planned in August. The Outdoor Heritage Fund was one of four funds created by the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment and receives one-third of the money raised by the tax increase.