Minnesota Mixed Bag: DNR names duck stamp contest winners

Albert Lea artist Mark Kness has won the Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a ringneck duck. Jake Levisen, of Austin, earned second place with a ring-neck duck painting done in open acrylics, soft-body acrylics, and water-mixable oils. Third place went to Stephen Hamrick, of Lakeville, with a painting of a ringneck done in acrylic on illustration board.