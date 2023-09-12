Star Watch: Our Galaxy, the Milky Way

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The dictionary defines a “galaxy” as a system of millions or billions of stars, together with gas and dust, held together by gravitational attraction. In the case of our galaxy, the Milky Way, scientists say it may include more than 200 billion stars, some a thousand times bigger than our Sun!