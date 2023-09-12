Saugeyes, bass fare well at southeast Ohio’s Lake Rupert

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Lake Rupert in southeast Ohio is a bit of a hidden gem when it comes to fishing lakes in this part of the state. The Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife annually stocks saugeyes in Lake Rupert, which amounts to about 65,000 fingerlings per year, says Matt Hangsleben, fish management supervisor for the Division of Wildlife in Athens.