Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

SEPT. 16: Whitetails Unlimited Clinton County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. Chapman Township VFC, North Bend. For info, 570-295-1198.

SEPT. 20: Somerset County Sportsmen’s League 66th annual banquet at 5 p.m. at Berlin Community Building. Dinner at 6:30. For info, 814-267-6324.

SEPT. 21: Charles Betchel & S. Mountain Chapter RGS banquet at 6 p.m. at Gouglarville Fire Co., Reading. For info, 717-271-3386.

SEPT. 23: Whitetails Unlimited McKean County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at The Courtyard Family Restaurant, Smethport. For info, call 814-368-0527.

SEPT. 30: Whitetails Unlimited Erie County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at Erie County Fairground, Wattsburg. For info, call 814-450-7046.

OCT. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Rivers Edge Deer Camp, 4 p.m. Smithfield VFD, Huntingdon. For info, 814-935-6444.

SHOWS

SEPT. 15-16: PA Trappers Association, District 10, fall trapping convension and sportsman show noon to 6 Friday, 8 to 6 Saturday at West End Fairgrounds, Gilbert. For info, call Bob at 610-759-9203.

SEPT. 23-24: Lehigh Valley Knife Show 9-5 Saturday, 9-2 Sunday at Charles Chrin Community Center of Palmer Township, Easton. paknifeshows.com/

ARCHERY/SHOOTS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org. Archery Shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and fifth Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: Every Tuesday Open Trap. For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

East Monongahela Sportsmen’s Club: 3D shoots Sunday, Sept. 17. Register 8-noon. NRA silhouette 3rd Saturdays of month through Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info 412-384-4747.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

McDonald Sportsmen: 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412-417-5151.

McDonald Sportsmen: 3D archery, 2 courses, 40 targets third Saturday of the month through September. Reg. 7-1, 93 Joe Cain Road, Bulger. For info, 412-417-5151.

McDonald Sportsmen: Black powder cartridge rifle matches 1st Saturday of month through November 8 a.m. at club. For info, 412-417-5151.

Rainbow Bowmen: 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. 3D shoots first Sunday of the month through September. Indoor League. For more info, call Kerry Switzer 814-673-7752.

Seltzer Gun Club: Night shoots Sept. 14, 21, 28 4 p.m. to dark. Call 570-527-5207.

St. Clair Trap and Field Club: Shoots Sept. 24 (hunters shoot) at club, Johnstown. Regular shoots 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Night shoots dusk to midnight. For more info, call Gary Pegg, 814-619-5729.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For more info, call 570-345-6254.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For more info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Chester Gun Club: Shoots 10-3 Sundays and 3-7 Tuesdays at the club. Call 610-696-4577.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., one Sunday a month. Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July. For info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

MEETINGS

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more information, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info, call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

SPECIAL EVENTS

SEPT. 16: Ducks Unlimited Susquehanna Valley Gun Bash 1 p.m. York Fairgrounds. For info, 717-575-2700.

SEPT. 23: NW PA Sporting Clays Fund Shoot/National Hunting & FIshing Day celebration, 8 a.m. at Castlewood Rod & Gun Club, Mercer. For info, 724-475-6002.

