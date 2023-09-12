Full-sized vehicles prohibited from Keweenaw County, Mich., access road

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Nature Conservancy has closed to full-sized vehicles a popular access road in Keewenaw County, Mich. TNC locked the existing gates on the Clark Mine Road, which is a major logging road built and maintained by logging companies. It had been open to all vehicles through 2022. Full-sized vehicles are now prohibited from using the road, which goes approximately five miles from Copper Harbor to the Mandan Loop, another major logging road that currently remains open to all vehicles. The Clark Mine Road remains open to ATVs and UTVs.