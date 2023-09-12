Abundant bass, stocked walleyes make Michigan’s Lake Orion worth a look in Oakland County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When you make a list of the game fish available in Oakland County’s Lake Orion, all of the above make the grade. And thanks to a long-time stocking program by the Michigan DNR, you can include walleyes on the list. The state has been stocking walleyes in the 470-acre lake since the late 1990s, and that effort has produced a decent fishery. You probably won’t limit out, but you just might catch enough ’eyes for a decent meal.