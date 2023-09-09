A pollinator garden and some knowledge about whitetails that came with it

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Last winter, I spent hours scheming and dreaming about my landscaping. Numerous flower beds and small garden areas were left untended in 2022, because I had just purchased the property and was working on interior projects. Consequently, the landscaping suffered, and I knew it needed my focus in 2023. I can’t help but squeeze habitat into any square foot possible, so I laid out elaborate designs for native pollinator gardens throughout the yard.