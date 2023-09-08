Friday, September 8th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, September 8th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Federal judge rules on Michigan consent decree

The consent decree between native American tribes covered under the 1836 Treaty of Washington and the state of Michigan sets the stage for tribal commercial fishing regulations in the Great Lakes for the next 24 years. (Stock photo)
Federal Judge Paul Maloney has approved the agreement between the tribes, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the federal government regarding the Treaty of 1836, setting the stage for tribal commercial fishing regulations for the next 24 years. The decree “respects and promotes tribal fishing rights and opportunities yet it also preserves the Great Lakes fishery and recognizes the shared natural resource,” Maloney wrote in his 139-page opinion. The judge essentially agreed to the document negotiated between four of the tribes and the DNR while rejecting objections of the Sault Ste. Marie tribe and the Coalition to Protect Michigan Resources.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?