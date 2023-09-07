Wisconsin’s Monroe County summit brings CWD info to hunters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Monroe County officials are not waiting for an onslaught of chronic wasting disease (CWD) to cross their county’s borders, instead they have opted to battle it head-on in a non-lethal way. They are confronting CWD with rounds of information. One such informational shot came Aug. 19 at the Wilton American Legion Post 508 where 33 people attended a three-hour CWD summit, an educational event where Wisconsin DNR personnel, along with hunters and landowners, shared the latest information on the prion-based disease and what steps can be taken to slow its spread.