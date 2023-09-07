Iowa Great Lakes conservationist Terry Wilts recognized with Ace Cory Conservation Award

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Terry Wilts recently received the Ace Cory Conservation Award at the annual Okoboji Protective Association’s annual meeting. The award was presented by Mary Skopec, OPA board member and Executive Director of the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory. The inscription on the plaque reads…To Terry Wilts: For being TENACIOUS in protecting and improving the Iowa Great Lakes. Terry acts as the "go-to person" in curly-leaf pondweed control and more recently led the efforts against Eurasian Watermilfoil. Terry is an active person in water quality efforts.